Tanzania: Hanang to Establish Salt Processing Plant

HANANG District Council plans to establish a 600m/- worth salt processing plant at Gendabi Ward to take advantage of the salt pool present in the area as well as creating employment to the people.

Hanang District Council Executive Director, Mr Bryceson Kibasa told the 'Daily News' here "The planned plant will create employment to people as well as solve the challenge in that a lot of salt available in the area is just lost,"

This plant, he said is to be put up along two villages near the salt pool, to wit, Hargushai and Gasaboi after specialists proposed that the plant should not be too far away from the deposits due to its heaviness in nature.

Mr Kibasa said the factory will be run by district council and when an investor comes up they may discuss on a joint venture modality. He said they will put in place a huge storage facility.

In 2016/17, the council got more than 100m/- in revenue from taxing salt producers and traders but this financial year the situation is said to be bad as water level has been too high so that salt does not dry up as required.

Mr Kibasa said there is assured market in the Northern Zone, as its regions do not have much of salt deposits.