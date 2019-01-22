Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Condemns Military Crackdown

Photo: John Manzongo/The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa with his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi on his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Hours after his arrival from his one week visit to the Eurasian countries, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has condemned military crackdown on protesters and violence that obtained in the country last week following fuel price increase.

Zimbabwe was rocked by protests following a nationwide stay away called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

The protests were characterized by violence with protesters barricading roads, burning tyres in the process infringing other people's rights.

Writing on his micro blogging Twitter account this morning, Mnangagwa said the military's response to quell violent protesters was unacceptable describing the crackdown as a betrayal to the second republic ethos.

"Likewise, violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe. Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll," Mnangagwa wrote.

Mnangagwa said he was aware that his announcement of fuel price increase was unpopular but violent protest that obtained thereafter was and is not in tandem with the constitutional provision of the right to protest.

"What followed was regrettable and tragic. Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction; looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms; incitement and threats of violence. This is not the Zimbabwean way," he added.

12 people reportedly died and hundreds were injured during the chaotic protests that saw the military firing live bullets on protesters.

The President has since called for a national dialogue in a bid to unite the country which has lately fallen into sharp division along political lines with the ruling party losing the working class and urban dwellers support to the opposition the MDC.