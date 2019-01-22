Kenya/Egypt: Gor Draw Egyptian Giants Zamalek in CAF Confed Cup

Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia have been drawn in a tough Group D of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup during the draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Gor will meet Egyptian giants Zamalek, Hussein Dey of Algeria and Angolan side Petro Atletico.

K'Ogalo will host Zamalek in their opening group game on February 3.

DRAW

Group A: Hassania US Agadir (Morocco), AS Otoho d'Oyo (Congo), RS Berkane (Morocco), Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Group B: Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Enugu Rangers (Nigeria), Salitas (Burkina Faso), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group C: Zesco United (Zambia), Al Hilal (Sudan), Asante Kotoko (Ghana), Nkana (Zambia),

Group D: Gor Mahia (Kenya), Hussein Dey (Algeria), Petro Atletico (Angola), Zamalek (Egypt),