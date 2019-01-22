21 January 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Egypt: Gor Draw Egyptian Giants Zamalek in CAF Confed Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenyan Champions Gor Mahia have been drawn in a tough Group D of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup during the draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Gor will meet Egyptian giants Zamalek, Hussein Dey of Algeria and Angolan side Petro Atletico.

K'Ogalo will host Zamalek in their opening group game on February 3.

DRAW

Group A: Hassania US Agadir (Morocco), AS Otoho d'Oyo (Congo), RS Berkane (Morocco), Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Group B: Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Enugu Rangers (Nigeria), Salitas (Burkina Faso), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group C: Zesco United (Zambia), Al Hilal (Sudan), Asante Kotoko (Ghana), Nkana (Zambia),

Group D: Gor Mahia (Kenya), Hussein Dey (Algeria), Petro Atletico (Angola), Zamalek (Egypt),

Kenya

Bloody Dusit Attack Photos Being Auctioned Online

Just six days after terrorists detonated bombs and rained bullets on civilians at 14 Riverside complex, some of the gory… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.