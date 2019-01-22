Namibia: Geingob Accords Nambundunga State Funeral

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has conferred a state funeral for late major general (retired) Peter Nambundunga, who died last week.The late Nambundunga, who was until recently a special adviser to Usko Nghaamwa, died in a northern hospital on 14 January at the age of 72.

According to a State House media statement released yesterday by the president's press secretary Alfredo Hengari, the president has also declared a period of mourning in honour of Nambundunga from Wednesday to Saturday. Geingob's declaration of a state funeral means that government will make the burial arrangements and cover all costs related to the funeral.

The president said all national flags must be flown at half-mast during the period of mourning.

"Major General (Rtd) Nambundunga leaves behind a rich legacy of service in PLAN, and as army commander in the NDF", Geingob stated.

The late major general (retired) left Namibia in 1974 to join the liberation struggle, and received his basic military training at Cassapa in 1975.

After his training, he formed part of the first intake of trainees at Kongwa in Tanzania.

"Due to his outstanding competencies, major general (retired) Nambundunga was selected to become a military instructor at Kongwa. He rose through the ranks of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN), becoming a political commissar and eventually being appointed PLAN chief of logistics and member of the military council," the statement read.

Nambundunga was inducted in the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) with the rank of colonel, and was appointed chief of staff for logistics in 1990.

He also commanded the Namibian contingent in the DRC operations, where he was appointed as deputy force commander of SADC forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"He participated and represented Namibia with distinction in the meetings of the joint verification committee, which oversaw the peace process in the DRC," the statement continued.

Ohangwena regional governor Usko Nghaamwa told The Namibian last week that Nambundunga served in his office for close to five years. He will be buried at Omugulugombashe in the Omusati region on Saturday.