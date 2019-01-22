Namibia: 600 Register for Taxman's Online Platform

MORE than 600 taxpayers have registered for the newly-launched digital tax assessment platform.

The new system, known as the Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas), was launched on 17 January 2019, and replaces the former tax live system to combine the customs and excise and inland revenue department's taxpayers information.

Itas project manager Sirka Masilo said about five days after the launch, the registrations are coming fast.

"The response is overwhelming, and more than 600 taxpayers have registered. The pace is very fast. We have received registration from countries abroad such as the United Kingdom," he added.

The system is a means to make tax services accessible 24 hours a day, and to ensure that taxpayers submit their tax information in the most convenient way possible as well as do away with long deadline queues.

The Namibian also spoke to members of the general public yesterday, with some saying the registration process was difficult, and some are unaware of the system other than reading a text message from finance informing them of a shutdown of the old system, while others said they are yet to register.

"I have heard about it, but I am yet to register. I just did not get the time yet," said Windhoek resident Elizabeth Shipanga.

Namibia joins South Africa and Botswana, who also have digital tax assessment platform.