Namibia: Interest Rate Cuts Could Ease Pressure On Consumers

AS THE Bank of Namibia is set to announce a possible change in the repo rate in roughly three weeks, analysts believe it will be left unchanged at 6,75%, although a rate cut could assist in releasing pressure on consumers who are still struggling in these tough economic times.

Just last week, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) announced that South Africa's interest rates were kept unchanged at 6,75%, and local analysts reckon Namibia would follow suit. South Africa's monetary policy actions will continue to focus on anchoring inflation expectations closer to the mid-point of the inflation target, according to that country's central bank governor.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. If there are changes in the repo rate, the prime lending rate (which is the rate banks use as a starting point to calculate interest rates for their clients) will be affected.

In an emailed response to The Namibian last week, PSG Namibia's head of research, Eloise du Plessis, said local economic growth is still struggling severely, and if the central bank does not have to raise rates, they are unlikely to do so. However, she said seeing that South Africa did not raise their rates, BoN won't raise the rates as well.

"In terms of the rest of 2019, there is a balance to be kept between keeping inflation in check, staying close to SA rates, stimulating growth and retaining investment. If rates are cut, it could help the local consumer, but it also leads to outflows of investment capital to places with higher rates. The current dismal levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) show how difficult this balance is," the analyst said.

Du Plessis added that FDI inflows decreased on an annual basis during the third quarter of last year, according to the Bank of Namibia's latest data. "FDI deteriorated mainly due to lower reinvested earnings and reduced borrowing by foreign direct investment enterprises."

In their 'Quarterly Economics and Fixed Income first quarter 2019: "What Lies Ahead in 2019" report, Simonis Storm (SS) said the interest rate cycle remains upward. In the report, the financial services firm added that interest rates in the United States are at the same level currently as in 2005.

"Using historic comparisons, BoN and the SA Reserve Bank were still cutting their benchmark rates until 2006. These countries only started the hiking cycle in the first half of 2006 when the US federal reserve's benchmark rate was at 5,25%," SS said.

They added that markets are currently compared to the last 10 years, with blown-out debt levels, political instability and high dependence on single sectors, and "due to higher risks currently, we are of the view that South Africa and Namibia's central banks will follow suit sooner than what we have seen in 2006."

SS observed that the dynamics have changed and the inflationary pressure subsided at the beginning of 2019 on the back of lower oil prices, which resulted in cuts on local fuel prices.

"Thus, interest rates are expected to only increase by 25 basis points (bps) in 2019, compared to 50 bps that were initially expected. We expect interest rates in Namibia to remain within our range of 25 bps (best case) and 75 bps (fair case), but leaning more towards the best-case scenario," SS stated.