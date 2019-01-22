Namibia: 600 Register On Online Tax Platform

MORE than 600 taxpayers have registered on the newly-launched digital tax assessment platform of the finance ministry.

The new system, known as the Integrated Tax Administration System (Itas), was launched on 17 January 2019, and replaces the former taxlive system to combine the customs and excise and inland revenue department's taxpayer information.

Itas project manager Sirka Masilo said about five days after the launch, the registrations were coming fast.

"The response is overwhelming, and more than 600 taxpayers have registered. The pace is very fast. We have received registration from countries abroad, such as the United Kingdom," he added.

The system is meant to make tax services accessible 24 hours a day, and to ensure that taxpayers submit their tax information in the most convenient way possible as well as do away with long deadline queues.

The Namibian also spoke to members of the general public yesterday, with some saying the registration process was difficult, while some were unaware of the system, but saw a text message from the finance ministry informing them of a shutdown of the old system, and still others said they were yet to register.

"I have heard about it, but I am yet to register. I just did not get the time yet," said Windhoek resident Elizabeth Shipanga.

Namibia joins South Africa and Botswana with the introduction of digital tax assessment platforms recently.