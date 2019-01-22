Tanzania: Salvadorian Beauty Queen to Promote Tanzania's Tourism

THE list of international celebrities who visited Tanzania continued to grow as the East African country claims the top spot as tourist destination in Africa.

An El Salvadorian beauty queen, Mariselo De Montecristo is the newest in the list of the celebrities to have set foot in Tanzania after she visited Tarangire National Park at the weekend.

She vowed to promote tourist attractions found in Tanzania to the rest of the world after endorsing Tanzania as the top tourist destination.

Ms Mariselo De Montecristo who was in last year, crowned as the Miss El Salvador said she will hold Tanzania close to her heart wherever she goes, promising to promote the natural attractions found in the land of the Kilimanjaro.

The model from the Central American nation, said she was amazed by natural attractions that the country was endowed with, pledging that she will use her crown to market it to the world.

"Tanzania is a well-endowed country, rich with eye-catching natural wonders, one of my missions will be to promote its attractions wherever I go," said the beauty pageant while sampling the Tarangire National Park.

The model admitted to have been struck by the country's hospitality the moment she set foot at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) this month.

"I realised that I was in a very special country once I arrived at the airport, my heart was filled up with the desire of visiting the attractions that I was informed about by one of the guides at the airport," she recalled.

Ms Montecristo who was accompanied by her mother and fiancé said she would begin promoting Tanzania in the State of California where she is currently based.

She said the souvenirs presented to her by some Maasai women will serve her as a constant reminder of the hospitality of Tanzanians.

The head of tourism department at the Tarangire National Park, Ms Neema Philipo noted that the high profile visit of the beauty pageant was a strong statement of the Tanzania being the global preferred tourism destination.

Marisela de Montecristo (born 25 August 1992) is a Salvadoran-American model, television presenter, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder who has been crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2013 and Miss El Salvador 2018.

She is developing her dream career as a TV personality and building her online magazine about health, fitness, beauty, and fashion.