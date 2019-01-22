22 January 2019

South Africa: Armscor CEO Granted Special Leave

Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's request for special leave has been granted by the State-owned entity.

The development followed weekend media reports that he was allegedly among those mentioned in a list of individuals who are said to have benefitted from the Bosasa Group and subsequent confirmation with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

"Armscor can confirm that the organisation has not done any work and has no known commercial contract with the Bosasa Group, now called African Global Corporations," the entity said in a statement.

The board of Armscor granted Wakeford special leave, as per his request, until further notice.

"This is in order to allow him time to prepare his evidence for the commission. The board will meet in due course to finalise the interim arrangements," Armscor said.

