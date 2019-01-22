South Africa: North West Legislature Checks On Schools

The North West Legislature will conduct oversight visits to various schools in the province today.

The legislature's Portfolio Committee on Education, Sports, Arts, Culture and Traditional Affairs, led by Boitumelo Moiloa, kicks off a four-day programme to visit several schools in the province's four districts.

"The purpose of the visits is to assess the schools' readiness for 2019 and challenges that they are facing," said the legislature.

Members of the legislature will be accompanied by staff as well as various departmental officials, including circuit and area managers.

In the Bojanala District, the committee will visit six schools, including Matlaisane Secondary School in Dertig and Mogale Secondary School in Brits.

In the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, the committee will visit Promosa Secondary School in Porchefstroom, while in the Dr Ruth S Mompati district, the committee will visit Setshwarapelo Secondary School in Greater Taung, among others.

The visits will conclude on Friday.