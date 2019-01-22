South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Prohibited Firearm and Ammunition and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Browns Farm and Tafelsig

press release

Police visibility and vigilance by SAPS members continue to result in significant successes in the Browns Farm and Tafelsig areas.

Two firearms were confiscated and two suspects arrested in the Browns Farm area. One suspect (33) was arrested during the early hours of today for possession of an illegal firearm in Tshatshu Street in Browns Farm and the second suspect (25), was arrested last night (Monday, 2019-01-21) in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition in Dimbaza Street in Browns Farm as well. Both firearms were recovered during stop and searches conducted in the area of Browns Farm.

The duo, 25 and 33 are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court once charged. The 25-year-old, was charged for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and the 33-year-old was charged for the possession of an illegal firearm.

In an unrelated matter on Monday 2019-01-21 at about 00:30, Mitchells Plain Cluster Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) members were busy with crime prevention duties, when they received a complaint of a firearm being kept at a house in Dolomites street, Tafelsig. While searching the premises, members found a black 9mm Star pistol with its serial number filed off, along with two magazines and 17 x 9mm rounds.

A 37-year-old male with links to a local gang in the area was arrested for possession of prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition and is due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court once he is charged.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General KE Jula commended his members for removing illegal firearms from the community as they threatened the safety of the residents.