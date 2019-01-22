22 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Investigating Attempted Murder of Security Guard in Johannesburg CBD

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Johannesburg Central police are investigating an attempted murder of a security guard who was shot and wounded by the suspects who attempted to rob a business at corners of Pritchard and Mooi Streets over the weekend, on Saturday, 19 January 2019 at about 14:00. The victim who was taken to the hospital after being shot in the lower body, has since been discharged.

A video trending on social media relating to the incident is forming part of an investigation. It is alleged that a security guard, who suspected an imminent business robbery, confronted the suspects. In the process, several shots were fired and the security guard was wounded. Several members of the public who witnessed the incident are being interviewed to establish as to what had transpired at the crime scene as well as the whereabouts of the suspects. Police are also appealing to the members of the public who may have more information who can assist in an investigation to come forward.

Police are also appealing to the members of the public who are on social media to allow police to investigate this incident as visuals trending on social media may be a potential source that may be used as evidence in court.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.