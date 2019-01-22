South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Attempting to Stab Police Dog

press release

On 17 January 2019 at 11:00, Margate police responded to a scene of a robbery which had occurred at Lavenski Drive, Extension 3 in Margate. It is alleged that two males arrived in a vehicle which had a red couch on it as they pretended that it required re-upholstering. While they were still inside the property, two males entered and threatened a 58-year-old man with firearms.

They then demanded the safe keys and stole cash from the safe, cellphones, a flat screen TV, a laptop as well as a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On the same day at 15:00, police officers from the Port Shepstone K9 Unit spotted the stolen vehicle at Paddock. They attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped off, lost control and overturned. A suspect fled into the bushes and was chased by police officers with a canine. It is alleged that when he saw police approaching, the suspect withdrew a knife and attempted to stab the police dog whilst threatening the police officers.

He was shot on his right lower leg. Police officers then arrested the 28-year-old suspect. Stolen goods, including the vehicle were recovered and a pistol was seized. The man was placed under arrest and referred to a local hospital for treatment where he is under police guard. He is due to appear at the Ramsgate Magistrates Court soon. The remaining suspects are still at large but their arrest is imminent.