22 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 20 Injured in 'Total Chaos' Car Pile-Up On Durban M7

A collision involving two trucks, four taxis and 14 cars left about 20 people injured on the M7 on Durban's south coast on Tuesday morning.

"Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find total chaos. Badly damaged vehicles lay strewn across the road and the entire roadway was blocked," said Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care.

"Approximately 20 injured people were on the scene and were treated by ambulance [personnel who] responded to the crash, before being transported to various hospitals in Durban."

Circumstances surrounding the crash were unknown, while police were investigating.

Rob Beezy of Traffic SA said the road was clear and traffic was flowing at 14:00.

South Africa

