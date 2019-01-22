South Africa: CSA Congratulates Rabada On ICC Award

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated Kagiso Rabada for being named in the ICC Selected Test team for 2018 for the second successive year.

"Congratulations to KG who continues to be an inspiration and a role model for the game," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"We are extremely proud of him. He remains the No 1 ranked bowler in the most challenging format of the game and this is a remarkable achievement for somebody who is only 23-years-old."

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Tom Latham (New Zealand)

2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Virat Kohli (India, captain)

5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

6. Rishabh Pant (India, wkt)

7. Jason Holder (Windies)

8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

9. Nathan Lyon (Australia)

10. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC Men's ODI team of the year (in batting order):

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

2. Jonny Bairstow (England)

3. Virat Kohli (India, captain)

4. Joe Root (England)

5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

6. Jos Buttler (England, wkt)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

9. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

10. Kuldeep Yadav (India)

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

