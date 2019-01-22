South Africa: Man Hands Himself in After Fatal Shooting On Durban Street

A 32-year-old man is expected to appear in court in Chatsworth for murder after handing himself over to police in connection with the shooting of a man in the area.

While the details of the shooting are unknown, a video was circulated on Facebook showing several visibly distressed community members around the dead body of the deceased.

The man also handed in a firearm which was believed to have been used in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Major Thulani Zwane said the firearm would be sent for ballistics testing.

Zwane told News24 that the shooting occurred on Sunday.

In the video, it was suggested that the deceased was a drug dealer - something which Zwane was unable to confirm.

"The deceased is believed to be in his mid-30s but at this stage, it is unclear what the motive for the shooting was," said Zwane. "Information will come to light as we continue our investigation.

"We will get witness statements to shed more light on the motive and we call on any other members of the community who witnessed the murder to come forward so we can get more statements for our investigation."

The man who was arrested is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court later on Tuesday.

