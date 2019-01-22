South Africa: Police Nab Man Stripping Vehicle in His Garage

Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Elsburg, Ekurhuleni after he was caught stripping a car that had allegedly been reported stolen.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Public Order Policing Task Team members responded to information about a loud noise on Machine Road in Elsburg.

"On raiding the house, officers went straight into the garage where they were led by the loud noise of the hammer and grinding machine.

"The 35-year-old suspect [was] caught red handed [and] alleged that he started working on the vehicle from Friday on his boss's instructions," EMPD acting spokesperson, Kobeli Mokheseng, alleged in a statement on Tuesday.

"Forensics were summoned where fingerprint samples were taken and the stripped motor vehicle was towed to SAPS Van Ryn Deep in Benoni for safekeeping and further investigations," Mokheseng added.

The man is currently being detained at the Elsburg police station and is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court soon for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Source: News24