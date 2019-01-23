Kenya Airways Launches Flights to Rome, Geneva

Photo: PSCU/East African

The inaugural KQ flight at the John F Kennedy airport in New York.

Kenya Airways (KQ) will launch new routes to Rome and Geneva starting June this year as the airline seeks to expand its base and cash in more revenue in the wake of heightened competition from other players.

The national carrier is targeting travellers visiting this European countries for both leisure and business trips.

The airline will deploy its 787 Dreamliner four time a week to cover the new routes that is already dominated by their respective airlines such as the Geneva based Swissair, which flies the East African route.

Tickets will be available for sale beginning Tuesday, January 22, 2019 with an introductory price on offer until February 15 of USD 699 from Nairobi to either city.

"The addition of flights to Rome and Geneva will be welcomed by both our leisure and business customers," says KQ chief executive Sebastian Mikosz.

"Rome with its status of a 'global city' is also rich with history and culture making it one of the top tourist destination in the world while Geneva hosts the highest number of international organisations in the world such as the United Nations (UN), making it a global hub for diplomacy," he added.

Mr Mikosz said Geneva is a perfect complement for Nairobi, which is also Africa's hub for UN headquarters among other international agencies.

Kenya Airways has previously operated flights to Rome. With the resumption of this route and the addition of Geneva, this will bring Kenya Airways European destinations to five and 55 worldwide.

"With this route, Kenya Airways will offer excellent connections from these two cities to its 43 destinations in Africa for business, diplomatic missions, and tourism," said the CEO.