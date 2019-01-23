Africa: Black Panther Fans Rave Over Seven Oscar Nominations

There, you have it!

**Drums roll*

Black Panther has landed seven nominations and has become the first superhero film to get a Best Picture nomination in Oscar's history. This nod will see it compete against BlacKkKlansman.

The Spike Lee film gets Best Director, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Adam Driver), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score and Best Picture.

The all-black cast film which raked in over $700 million in 10 days not only put Africa on the spotlight, it was seen as a form of identity for blacks all over the world.

The Best Picture nod has everyone tweeting their hearts out on social media:

Hannah Beachler just became the first African American to ever be Oscar-nominated for Best Production Design. In addition to working on BLACK PANTHER (where she was Marvel's first female production designer), she also did MOONLIGHT and Beyoncé's "Lemonade." pic.twitter.com/zYRRVzm98L

-- Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 22, 2019

Black Panther is nominated for Best Costume Design - Well deserved! Ruth E Carter has costumed some of our favorite black films like BAPS, Selma, School Daze, Malcolm X

Long overdue for Ruth as she has previously been nominated but has not yet won an #Oscar. This should be it! pic.twitter.com/yfo0sQX0eE

-- Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 22, 2019

Black Panther, a movie with an all black cast, a black director, a black costume designer is really nominated for SEVEN academy awards pic.twitter.com/DJL3eTcQdC

-- BP HAS 7 OSCAR NOMS (@SADISTlCNIK) January 22, 2019

But some disagree:

How the hell is Black Panther nominated for best picture when it's just a mediocre super hero movie. One of the most overrated movies 🎥 this generation. If the Dark Knight couldn't even get nominated, Black Panther shouldn't even be in this discussion.

-- Alexander Tran (@mebboss) January 22, 2019

Called this black panther thing a year ago. pic.twitter.com/wCOLArzIKp

-- Sco (@ThaSoapBox) January 22, 2019

*Wakanda Forever*