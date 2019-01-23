Africa: Black Panther Fans Rave Over Seven Oscar Nominations

There, you have it!
Black Panther has landed seven nominations and has become the first superhero film to get a Best Picture nomination in Oscar's history. This nod will see it compete against BlacKkKlansman.
The Spike Lee film gets Best Director, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Adam Driver), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score and Best Picture.
The all-black cast film which raked in over $700 million in 10 days not only put Africa on the spotlight, it was seen as a form of identity for blacks all over the world.
The Best Picture nod has everyone tweeting their hearts out on social media:
Hannah Beachler just became the first African American to ever be Oscar-nominated for Best Production Design. In addition to working on BLACK PANTHER (where she was Marvel's first female production designer), she also did MOONLIGHT and Beyoncé's "Lemonade." pic.twitter.com/zYRRVzm98L
-- Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 22, 2019
Black Panther is nominated for Best Costume Design - Well deserved! Ruth E Carter has costumed some of our favorite black films like BAPS, Selma, School Daze, Malcolm X
Long overdue for Ruth as she has previously been nominated but has not yet won an #Oscar. This should be it! pic.twitter.com/yfo0sQX0eE
-- Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 22, 2019
Black Panther, a movie with an all black cast, a black director, a black costume designer is really nominated for SEVEN academy awards pic.twitter.com/DJL3eTcQdC
-- BP HAS 7 OSCAR NOMS (@SADISTlCNIK) January 22, 2019
But some disagree:
How the hell is Black Panther nominated for best picture when it's just a mediocre super hero movie. One of the most overrated movies 🎥 this generation. If the Dark Knight couldn't even get nominated, Black Panther shouldn't even be in this discussion.
-- Alexander Tran (@mebboss) January 22, 2019
Called this black panther thing a year ago. pic.twitter.com/wCOLArzIKp
-- Sco (@ThaSoapBox) January 22, 2019
*Wakanda Forever*