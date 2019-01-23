Nigeria: Again, Court Grants Melaye Bail

A federal high court in Abuja has granted bail to the senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, following his arraignment on new charges by the police on Tuesday.

Mr Melaye pleaded not guilty to nine charges brought against him by the police.

He had earlier been granted bail on Friday following charges of alleged gun running and homicide.

But police refused to release the lawmaker despite having met all bail conditions.

The new charges border on the allegation that Mr Melaye resisted arrest. He was arrested early January after an eight-day siege by officers as Mr Melaye failed to hand himself in.

The new charge is before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama.

Mr Melaye was in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to him.

In his ruling, Justice Yusuf Halilu said Mr Melaye should be allowed to attend to his health as he could not be arraigned on a stretcher or on his hospital bed.

The judge granted bail to Mr Melaye based on previous bail conditions given on Friday.

Mr Halilu added that Mr Melaye must not leave Nigeria without a written letter seeking permission to travel.