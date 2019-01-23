Tanzania: Kakobe Praises Magufuli for Efforts to Ensure Mining Sector Benefits Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam — Full Gospel Bible Fellowship Bishop Zachary Kakobe has named President John Magufuli as a hero for what he said the latter's efforts towards protecting interests of Tanzanians in the mining sector.

He showered the Head of State with these praises on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, when speaking at a stakeholders' meeting that discussed mining issues in Dar es Salaam.

"It is Tanzanians, who deserve to benefit from the mining sector. President Magufuli has made great efforts to ensure this happens. Under his leadership, the days when only a few rich people were benefiting are over," said Mr Kakobe.

He added, "I urge the President to continue to fight for the interests of Tanzanians from whom majority are poor."