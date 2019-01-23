Angola: Turkey Prioritizes Air Link With Luanda

Luanda — The new ambassador to Turkey, Alp Ay, accredited on Tuesday in Angola, pointed out the establishment of an air link between the capitals of the two countries, Ankara and Luanda, respectively, as one of the priorities of his mission.

Alp Ay was speaking to the press at the Presidential Palace, after giving credential letters to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

For the diplomat, with 22-year career, the main objective is to see the Turkish company flying to Angola.

He also considers it a priority to strengthen relations between businessmen from both countries and to encourage Turkish investments in Angolan territory.

Alp Ay, a resident ambassador, has worked in the Czech Republic, Sweden, the Council of Europe and the General Secretariat of the European Union.