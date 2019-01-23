Mozambique: Frelimo Quelimane First Secretary Resigns

Maputo — The first secretary of the ruling Frelimo Party in the central city of Quelimane, Pita Duarte, has resigned following complaints from party members of his alleged arrogance and lack of respect, and the fact that, under his leadership, Frelimo in Quelimane keeps losing elections, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The resignation was announced after an emergency meeting last Thursday between Duarte and the secretariat of the Zambezia Provincial Committee of Frelimo

The complaints against Duarte are contained in a petition signed by 38 members of the Frelimo Quelimane city committee.

They accused him of mismanagement of the party's resources - particularly during the municipal elections of 2013 and 2018 and the general elections of 2014. In all of these elections, Frelimo lost heavily, and the First Secretary has been blamed for the defeats.

Pita Duarte was elected first secretary of the Quelimane Frelimo committee in 2012, and was re-elected in 2017 (that is, after two of the three defeats his detractors complain about).

In announcing his resignation, Duarte said he was stepping down to restore his dignity and good name and to allow Frelimo members in Quelimane to organise an extraordinary session of the City Committee to elect a new secretariat.

"I will remain open to working within my party, because my Frelimo militancy is in my blood, and so I shall be ready for whatever missions may be entrusted to be", said Duarte.

He announced that a commission has already been set up to organise the meeting that will elect the new first secretary.

Duarte claimed he was leaving Frelimo in Quelimane in a healthy condition, and it would be up to the new secretariat to continue the work of its predecessor in order to win victory in the general elections scheduled for 15 October.