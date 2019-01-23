23 January 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Weather Services Warns of Severe Weather in the Southern Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre — Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has warned that the southern region will experience a severe weather from Monday to Wednesday this week.

In a statement issued on Monday, Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Jolamu Nkhokwe said heavy rains accompanied by strong winds are expected mainly over most of southern Malawi.

"This is due to a deep and wide low pressure system in the Mozambique Channel which has strengthened and therefore been named Tropical storm 'Desmond' while located near Quelimane north of Beira in Mozambique, which is 390 kilometres away from southern Malawi border in Nsanje.

"By 14:00 hours on Monday, January 21, 2019, the Tropical Storm was on its way to make a landfall over Mozambique, while dumping heavy rains overland including southern Malawi. The storm is expected to weaken by Wednesday, January 23, 2019," he stated.

Nkhokwe cautioned that the anticipated heavy rains could cause floods including flash floods in prone areas.

"We are appealing to the public to secure their property and lives as well as take precautionary measures like moving to higher grounds when water levels have started rising.

"They should also avoid crossing flooding rivers and must not seek shelter under trees and weak infrastructures," he added.

Malawi

NGO Sells Female Aspirants' Manifestos to Voters in Dedza

pic by Sellah Singini Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.