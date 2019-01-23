South Africa: Bosasa Inc - More Songs About Bribes, Cooked Tenders and Major Cover-Ups

analysis

Three former Correctional Services Commissioners and a Chief Financial Officer are among a gang of diligent Bosasa lieutenants alleged to have taken cash and favours to bend the rules for the facilities management company. Linda Mti, Zach Modise, Khulekani Sithole and Patrick Gillingham, the Zondo Commission heard, were intermittently on the take over more than 10 years.

It was day five in the witness box for Angelo Agrizzi, the former Bosasa chief operating officer who is testifying before the State Capture inquiry.

His evidence was no less disturbing than it was on day one when he painted a picture of how the facilities management company manipulated the system by paying off politicians and senior civil servants at a cost of up to R6-million a month.

On Tuesday he revealed how not one, but three, former Correctional Services Commissioners had allegedly actively aided Bosasa's corrupt practices through a widespread bribery system that landed the company nearly R3-billion in government business - the bulk of that from deals at Correctional Services.

Those include a catering contract, one for access control, another for CCTV systems and TV sets for inmates as well as fencing at between 47 and 60-odd facilities around the country....