South Africa: McBride Heads for a Showdown With Cele Over Non-Renewal of Contract

analysis

IPID Director, Robert McBride, the man at the centre of several key investigations into police corruption, particularly among senior SAPS officers, has challenged Minister of Police Bheki Cele's decision not to renew his five-year contract. McBride said Cele has acted unconstitutionally and is violating IPID's legislated independence.

From exposing former National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's alleged corrupt links to SAPS suppliers to investigating an alleged attempt to syphon off R45-million from the Crime Intelligence budget before the ANC's Nasrec elective conference in 2017, IPID director Robert McBride is at the centre of several crucial investigations.

There are, it is safe to say, many who would be relieved to see the back of the outspoken and controversial IPID head.

On 16 January, Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, wrote to McBride informing him that the contract he had entered into with former Minister of Police, Nathi Mthethwa, on 20 February 2014 and 1 March 2014, was coming to an end on 28 February 2019 and would not be renewed.

McBride had been initially recommended by Cabinet for the top job in 2013 but was later illegally suspended by Mthethwa's successor, Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko, in 2015.

McBride challenged the suspension in the...