South Africa: Another Mine Worker Dies After Fall At Harmony Mine

A mine worker died following a fall at the Phakisa gold mine near Welkom on Tuesday morning.

"Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to advise that one of its employees was fatally injured following a fall of ground incident at its Phakisa mine (Tshepong Operations), in Welkom," the company said in a brief statement.

According to Harmony, an investigation into the accident is under way to determine the cause.

"Management wish to express their deepest condolences to the deceased employee's family, friends and colleagues," the statement read.

In May last year, Harmony Gold confirmed that a mine worker had died at its Moab Khotsong mine near Orkney, in the North West.

In March last year, two people were killed following a "seismic related fall" at one of Harmony Gold's mines in Welkom.

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane urged mines to step up health and safety efforts after three miners died at a Harmony Gold mine in August 2017.

He said at the time he was concerned with accidents in the industry. He called for a prioritisation of safety, saying government would regularly conduct inspections.

Source: News24