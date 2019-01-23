South Africa: Political Parties Are Voluntary Organisations That Set Their Own Rules. Like It or Leave It

analysis

The ANC has moved to distance itself from its deployees in Cabinet, government departments or Parliament fingered for doing favours for Bosasa in return for cash, booze and meat. But political parties are nothing without members -- policies alone do not make a political party. Daily Maverick examines political parties' powers, rights and obligations.

Amid relentless State Capture revelations at the Zondo commission, ANC acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa put on public record that 'the ANC is incorruptible', shifting focus to those named in 'individual capacity'. When the State Capture claims again arose at Tuesday's ANC lekgotla briefing, Kodwa responded: 'The ANC can't on the basis of one testimony, of one witness rush to find someone guilty.' But political parties are nothing without members -- policies alone do not make a political party.

Does the Constitution define or talk of political parties given that it is the supreme law of South Africa?

Not in any detail. But political parties are centrally part of South Africa's constitutional democracy in the founding provisions that set out the founding values of human dignity, equality, non-racialism and non-sexism. As Section 1(d) states:

"Universal adult suffrage, a national common voters roll, regular elections and a...