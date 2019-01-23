South Africa: Zoos Need a Radical Rethink - a Plea for Joburg's Lammie the Elephant

analysis

We need to talk about the future of zoos. There are about 1,500 formal and many more informal ones in the world, holding between three and four million undomesticated, non-human creatures displayed for our curiosity and amusement. It's fair to ask: To what end?

In a world of rapidly shrinking wild biomes, species collapse and rising extinction, there are two questions that need to be asked of these ubiquitous but strange institutions:

What is the conservation value to the species of those confined in zoos, and are the conditions under which they are held conducive to their physical and psychological wellbeing?

At great cost to themselves, we're asking zoo animals to be wild ambassadors and live in captivity. If they're cared for, well fed, safe and able to socially interact in extensive enclosures -- are happy -- and their presence serves to support the survival of their wild cousins, their confinement may be justifiable. If these outcomes are not in place, and they seldom are, zoos are simply money-making freak shows.

They certainly have a chequered history. Originally, zoos were created as private royal menageries in Egypt, Assyria and China, but in the Roman Empire they became holding pens for...