South Africa: Peter Marais and the Freedom Front Plus - a Match Made in Opportunists' Heaven

One of South Africa's most colourful politicians, former Western Cape Premier Peter Marais, announced his return to the fray on Tuesday as the Freedom Front Plus candidate for Western Cape Premier for the 2019 elections. Marais and the FF Plus explained their decision to team up as one motivated by a shared concern for minority rights and the survival of Afrikaans -- but in reality, political moves don't get much more opportunistic than this.

Peter Marais has found his seventh political home in democratic South Africa.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald announced that Marais would stand as the party's candidate for Western Cape Premier in the 2019 general elections.

"Mr Marais is a seasoned politician," said Groenewald, which may be an understatement.

The 70-year-old Marais, who served in the apartheid-era Tricameral Parliament, has since hitched his colours to the National Party, the new National Party, the DA, the New Labour Party, Cope and the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa).

In recent years, he has been most visible as the founder of the Bruin Belange Beweging (Brown Empowerment Movement).

In a statement from Marais, he explained that his decision to stand as...