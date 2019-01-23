South Africa's Youth Registering and Voting - Is There Reason Amid Political Madness?

analysis

The youth need to register and cast their votes. They will energise the body politic, and ensure that they help to give South Africa a new vigour and direction.

Young people's cynicism -- if not realism -- about the shortcomings and failures of politics and the political system in South Africa stand between them registering to vote, in large numbers, and eventually casting a vote. This is ironic in the context that the youth has historically played an important role in changing South African politics.

Why should young people take any particular interest in voting in 2019?

The youth are notoriously reluctant to take the step to become part of the garbled "adult world" where political parties, elections and government interface. Throughout South Africa's 25 years of democracy, youth voter registration and ballot-casting rates have been lower than those of the older age categories.

Multiple studies, ranging from Susan Booysen's 2013 study of citizen views of South African democracy to Lauren Tracey's 2014 ISS youth study have highlighted -- in line with the international trends -- that young people have high expectations of politics and democracy, find party politics confusing and alienating, and cast a cynical eye on the seemingly...