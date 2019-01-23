South Africa: Witness Testimony Reflects On the Gradual Decline of the NPA

analysis

The second day of the Mokgoro Inquiry, set up to determine the fitness of Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office at the NPA, saw advocate Chris MacAdam reflect on the early days of decline at the prosecuting authority through political interference.

Chris MacAdam, Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the priority crime litigation unit in the office of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions, testified at Mokgoro Inquiry on Tuesday about how there came a time at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) when there was a lack of will to investigate cases and political considerations took root when making decisions to prosecute.

MacAdam presented a copy of an affidavit to the inquiry which he had initially planned to present to the Zondo commission. Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have already been named in the Zondo commission by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi for their alleged involvement in corruption with the company. Through their legal representatives, both have denied involvement.

MacAdam's affidavit details his experiences at the NPA since 2003 and particularly between 2013 and 2015 when things began to change.

On Monday, the first day of the inquiry, acting National Director of Public Prosecutions Silas