South Africa: Farewell to a Modest Giant of the Revolution

analysis

South Africa is mourning the loss of Hugh Lewin, a giant of the liberation struggle. A gentle, self-deprecating giant, aged 79, who never sought the limelight.

Hugh Lewin was described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as "an incredible writer and courageous soldier". Lewin's jailmate Paul Trewhela wrote: "He sought for no high office, and never trumpeted his name. He always did what he thought was right, no matter what the cost."

Born in 1939 to Anglican missionary parents in Lydenburg, Hugh initially wanted to be a priest - perhaps influenced by his boyhood mentor, Trevor Huddleston. But soon after his arrival at Rhodes University, he became embroiled in student politics, together with fellow black students from neighbouring Fort Hare, and my activist aunt, Josephine Stocks.

After graduating, he honed his journalistic skills at The Natal Witness, Drum and Golden City Post. Like my parents, his close friends Adelaine and Walter Hain, he became a member of the South African Liberal Party, by then the only legal non-racial political party in the country, following the banning of Mandela's ANC.

Frustrated at the ruthless police state repression, Hugh joined the clandestine African Resistance Movement (ARM) and embarked on a sabotage campaign targeting government...