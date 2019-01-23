Zimbabwe: Devolution Comes Under the Spotlight

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Mashonaland Central will next month host an all stakeholders' consultative meeting to allow people to share ideas on how to grow the provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) within the national devolution agenda.

The meeting will be held at Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) in Bindura on February 8 under the theme, "Embracing devolution -- The Mashonaland Central we want".

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mavhunga said people should come forward and articulate their views and contributions towards President Mnangagwa's vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030.

"The essence of the consultative meeting is to come up with a profile of the province which will then inform the provincial investment conference to be held in March this year," she said.

"Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Cde July Moyo will deliver the keynote address at the meeting titled, 'Unpacking devolution: How the province can grow its Gross Domestic Product'.

"As a province we have a collective responsibility to put together not only our minds, but also our efforts to ensure that we take advantage of the abundant natural resources in the province to improve the lives of our people."

Senator Mavhunga appealed to well-wishers to come up with financial and technical support for the province as it charted a new course for development.

"The objective of the meeting is to bring together stakeholders such as Government officials, academia, traditional leaders, civic leaders, business people, the corporate world and Zimbabweans who have Mash Central at heart," she said.

"The meeting is a platform for these people to come forward and articulate their progressive views and contributions on what they want their province to be and how to grow its GDP within the devolution agenda and Vision 2030."