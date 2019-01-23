Zimbabwe: 'Zdf Remains a Professional Force'

THERE is no discord in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and it remains a disciplined professional force contrary to what some elements may wish, ZDF spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi has said.

In a statement following claims in some sections of the media insinuating insurrection, Colonel Mugwisi said there was no insurgency in the country.

"There is no insurgency in the country at the moment.

However, it has become apparent that there are criminal elements who tried to take advantage of the violent protests that were planned and perpetrated by opposition political movements and their associates in the country from 14 to 16 January 2019.

These criminal elements do not in any way constitute a rebel group," he said.

Col Mugwisi said the ZDF was disciplined.

"The Zimbabwe Defence Forces is a disciplined professional force and there is no discord in the organisation which negative forces may wish to portray," he said.

He assured Zimbabweans that they are safe.

"May members of the public be assured that they are very safe, and that the ZDF in collaboration with other sister security services remain committed to guaranteeing the necessary security the nation deserves. In this regard we appeal to all peace loving Zimbabweans to cooperate with the Zimbabwe security services in the on-going and future operations," added Col Mugwisi. The public is being urged to report any criminal activities to the police.

"Members of the public are called upon to quickly report criminal activities to the Zimbabwe Republic Police or where necessary the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to enable them to weed out such criminal elements from our society," said Col Mugwisi.