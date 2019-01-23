South Africa: Superfreak Pivot - When Climate Engineering Came to South Africa

analysis

Cooling the earth by blocking out the sun, although potentially disastrous, is now a feasible answer to climate change. As a Harvard research paper published late last year proved, solar geo-engineering is both technically feasible and relatively cheap. With governments and international bodies considering the technology, a South African university has just announced a study. But how convenient is this answer for our politicians and heavy emitters?

I. Global Hollywood

In his book The Planet Remade: How Geo-engineering Could Change the World, Oliver Morton laid down a potential scenario from the not-too-distant future. As briefings editor at The Economist and former chief news and features editor at the scientific journal Nature, it was a given that this scenario -- a thought experiment on the deployment into the stratosphere of "climate engineering" aerosols -- would be based more in science fact than science-fiction. Which is exactly what made it, like the best work of Robert Heinlein or Charlie Brooker, truly terrifying.

According to a Harvard study published in November 2018, three years after the release of Morton's book, it would work in practice like this: a fleet of purpose-built aircraft, with disproportionately large wings relative to their fuselages, so as to...