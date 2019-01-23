South Africa: President Ramaphosa Begins WEF Engagements

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday co-chair a session on Shaping Africa's Agenda in the Global Context along with world leaders in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, as the World Economic Forum gathers momentum.

The President on Tuesday arrived at the annual meetings of the WEF, scheduled from 22 to 25 January 2019, under the theme of "Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

The annual gathering brings together heads and members of more than 100 governments, top executives of the 1 000 foremost global companies, leaders of international organisations and relevant non-governmental organisations, and cultural, societal and thought leaders, among others.

On Wednesday, President Ramaphosa will also address a session on Country Strategy Dialogue on South Africa and will also attend the Alibaba Spring Festival Dinner hosted by Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma.

"On Thursday, 24 January 2019, President Ramaphosa will address the South Africa Investment Seminar to showcase successes of the first Investment Conference held in October 2018 and use the opportunity to communicate on the reforms government has initiated to improve ease of doing business, and enhance the country's profile as an investment partner of choice," the Presidency said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa is also expected to make contributions during sessions on Europe and Africa: Towards a New Development Architecture; the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) Lunch: The World in the age of Globilization 4.0 and Africa's Leadership in the Global Context.

The President will also during the WEF gathering meet with various investors showcasing South Africa's investment and trade opportunities.

The WEF gathering, said the Presidency, provides a platform for Team South Africa to engage and update the international community, including investors, on the path of renewal and growth upon which the country has embarked.

The Davos discussions will explore how technological advances are impacting on or giving rise to new systems of health, transportation, communication, production, distribution, and energy, and the changes required in education and other programmes to prepare workers for this economic revolution and accompanying social changes.

"The Forum enables Team South Africa to contribute to global dialogue on key issues facing humanity and to engage on key opportunities that are emerging," said the Presidency.

Team South Africa comprises leadership of government, business, labour and civil society at large.