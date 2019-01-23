23 January 2019

South Africa: Masutha Inspects Service Delivery in NW

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha will today begin a drive to evaluate the administration of justice in courts and correctional centres in the North West province.

The two-day oversight visit, which kicks off today, is part of the Minister's programme to evaluate compliance with departmental policies at the centres.

Masutha will meet with management and staff at the identified courts and correctional centres to identify and unblock challenges to effective delivery of services.

The Minister will also use the opportunity to also engage with members of the public to get an assessment of their experience of the administration of justice.

