Algeria: WEF - Messahel Highlights Algeria's Efforts for Regional Stability

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdelkader Messahel, on Tuesday highlighted Algeria's efforts for regional stability, notably immediate for neighbours, and the peaceful resolution of the conflicts and crisis shaking these countries.

Speaking at a conference themed Peace and Reconciliation under the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos-Klosters), Messahel, representing President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, said that "the values of dialogue reconciliation to which Algeria is attached, enhance the capacities of peoples to open to other nations, nurture their readiness for positive interaction with them, facilitate and support their participation in building international solidarity and consensus."

Such values also enable them to mobilize more easily around peaceful ways of resolving conflicts, encourage them to react actively to violations or threats of peace and undoubtedly encourage them to contribute, as far as possible, to the promotion of dialogue, understanding and cooperation between cultures and religions in the service of peace."

"These are the principles from which stems the action of Algeria towards its immediate neighbours and conflicts that persist in Mali and Libya, or in the past, the mediations that led to the 1975 Iran-Iraq border agreement, the 1981 release of US diplomats detained in Tehran, the 2000 peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea, the Great Lakes crisis and the Taif Agreement which ended the civil war in Lebanon," recalled Messahel.

As part of responding to requests and ensuring the best chances of success in these mediations, Algeria has regularly and strictly complied with certain principles, including neutrality and equidistance between the protagonists as well as the need to be accepted by the parties to the conflict who have requested mediation, respect the uniqueness of mediation and reject interference by other parallel or competing initiatives.

Algeria also attaches great importance to utmost discretion in mediation and considers that any publicity is necessarily counterproductive.

Messahel called to "find innovative approaches to put an end to conflicts and crises that make victims and often threaten regional and international peace and stability" by making "Algeria's commitment to pursue efforts and invest in the culture of peace, dialogue and tolerance, the only viable path for a safer world."