Nigeria: TY Danjuma Alleges Plot to Rig Elections

A former minister of defence, Theophilus Danjuma, has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to rig next month's general elections.

Describing the democracy of the nation as primitive, he said there was a plan to cause unrest in order to manipulate the elections.

According to The PUNCH, Mr Danjuma made the allegation while inaugurating a medical laboratory at the Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital in his Takum hometown in Taraba State.

He urged the people of Taraba to protect their votes to prevent electoral fraud.

"There is no need to fight one another because they will use the police and soldiers to destabilize us and rig the elections."

Ahead of the 2019 election which is less than a month away, there have been several allegations on plans to rig the elections by opposition parties and a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Amidst all these allegations, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured it is committed to a credible process.

Mr Danjuma, therefore, tasked the electorate to work for peace, noting there is no need to fight one another.

"It is in our best interest to ensure there is peace. Those behind this plot know that they will not win elections if there is peace. I want to call on you not to sell your votes because you will be selling your birth right if you do so," he said.