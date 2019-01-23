23 January 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Sokoto

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Onuminya Innocent

Sokoto — President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign team on Wednesday arrived Sokoto amid cheers from his supporters.

The President aircraft landed Sa'ad Abubakar 111 international airport Sokoto at about 10am .

The president was received by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and APC leaders in the state .

The president was accompanied by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his campIgn DG, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and other party leaders .

The President will immediately proceed to Sultan's Palace where he will pay a courtesy call on the paramount ruler before heading to Shehu Kangiwa Stadium, venue of the rally.

Nigeria

MTN Has Paid $53 Million to Settle Nigeria Dispute - Central Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the telecommunications firm, MTN, has paid the $53 million to settle… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.