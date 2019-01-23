Tanzania: 600 Children With Disabilities to Start School

Coast Region — A total of 649 children with different disabilities in Kibaha Town Council are expected to join pre-school education during the 2019 academic year.

This was revealed yesterday during a meeting involving the Tanzania Federation of Disabled People's Organisations (Shivyawata) Economy and Finance committee, and Kibaha Town Council Social Services committee.

The meeting that took place in Kibaha aimed at discussing challenges and finding ways of countering them.

Reading a report, Kibaha Town's Shivyawata secretary Happyness Mataji said one of the challenges was that many schools in the council had no friendly learning infrastructures for the pupils with disabilities.

"We are insisting on inclusive education, which will help children with disabilities learn in one class with normal children.

Despite efforts being made by our council, there are still many challenges and we plead with the government and other stakeholders to intervene," said Ms Mataji.

For his part, Kibaha Town's Shivyawata chairman Ally Mlanga thanked the government for its plan of allocating two per cent of budgets of each council to give loans to people with disabilities, saying it would help minimise the challenges facing them.

Earlier, the chairman of Kibaha Town Council, Mr Reonard Mlowe, called upon all councillors to come up with plans that will enable government leaders to ensure all children with disabilities went to school.