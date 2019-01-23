Tanzania: Rights Groups Urge Police to Punish 'Abusive' Officers

Dar es Salaam — Human Rights defenders have appealed to the police to take action against policemen, who are accused of torture and sexually abuse five women in Ngorongoro district recently.

In a joint press conference Tanzania Human Rights defenders coalition (THRDC) and Legal and Human Rights centre (LHRC) wants Mr Ramadhani Ng'anzi, who was Arusha Regional Police Commander until yesterday afternoon, when he was recalled to the police headquarters to pave way for investigations towards the allegation, to take action against the suspected police.

The officers are accused of torturing and sexually abuse five people in Ngorongoro district.

The suspects, names withheld were tortured at the hands of the police after they were accused of stealing properties belonging to one of the tourism operators. They have been locked in the custody since December 21, 2018 to January 4, 2019.

"These suspects were tortured badly, and sexually harassed as the police tried to insert soda bottles to their private parts," according to Paul Mikongoti the programme officer from LHRC.

He said, after being held in custody for 15 days without any communication to their relatives, parts of their bodies such as legs which were badly wounded started to decay and they needed emergency medical care.

"They were taken to court on January 4 this year, and then admitted to Wasso hospital centre in the district," said Mr Mikongoti.

On his part the THRDC national coordinator Onesmo OleNgurumo said currently it is like torture and violation of human rights has been normalised by police forces in Ngorongoro and other parts in the country.

"Police forces held people in custody for more than 24 hours without any legal procedure which is against the Criminal law 64(1)(c), " said OleNgurumo.

He said that's why in association with their fellow human right organ LHRC they started a campaign against violation of rights for suspects and accused in the hands of legal forces.

The campaign titled 'Tetea Haki za Watuhimiwa 'was officially launched yesterday.

Adding to that, LHRC researcher Mr Tito Magoti noted that the incidents of violation for human rights for people apprehended by legal forces has risen in Tanzania citing examples of politicians such as Freeman Mbowe, Hashim Rungwe and other known cases like of Abdul Nondo and Maxence Mello.