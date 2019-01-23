23 January 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Business Now Back to Normal in Harare

By Idah Mhetu

Business activity has returned to normal in Harare following last week's three days of a national shutdown which was however prolonged to five days as some operators chose to remain cautious before reopening.

Fear and confusion dominated a turbulent week that saw wild protests over fuel price increases among restless citizens.

During last week's countrywide skirmishes, some shops were looted while some were left vandalised by angry protesters.

Below are some images of Harare's CBD captured on Monday this week.

