Namibia: Govt Sued Over Empty Houses

A DISPUTE over 360 unoccupied houses and apartments completed under the government's mass housing programme in Windhoek is now before the High Court.

The units were primarily completed in 2016, but not handed over because of a stand-off over who should install services such as water and electricity.

Windhoek's N$350 million mass housing project was awarded to a company called CalgroKuumba, which is owned by businessman Titus Nakuumba and his South African partners, Calgro.

The joint venture was initially awarded the contract to build over 1 000 houses in the Otjomuise suburb in Windhoek, but the number was cut to 360 after president Hage Geingob halted the housing project. On the face of it, the mixed housing development - apartments and stand-alone houses - appears complete, with houses ready for occupation.

But behind the closed doors are homes that lack services such as water and electricity, which has since 2016 delayed the handing over of the houses in a city where many need decent accommodation.

Naakumba's company, CalgroKuumba, is now dragging the government to court over a dispute on who should install these services.

CalgroKuumba is suing the government and the urban development ministry as the first and second respondents, respectively.

Court documents filed at the High Court on 23 October 2018 show that CalgroKuumba is demanding around N$12 million from the government.

CalgroKuumba explained in the court papers about a meeting on 8 February 2016 attended by Nakuumba, former urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa and her permanent secretary (now executive director), Nghidinua Daniel.

An agreement signed at that meeting stated that the construction of the houses was supposed to have been done within a year.

"Essential sewerage, electricity and water services and service connections do not form part of the building contract or scope of work," CalgroKuumba's particulars of claim said.

According to the company, the contract had to be reviewed to include services such as sewerage, electricity and water connections.

This was supposed to be done through a variation order, a process of amending a construction agreement.

CalgroKuumba accused the government of failing to issue the variation order, and made it difficult for them to complete the project.

The lack of action from the government and its representative resulted in CalgroKuumba suffering financial losses, the company said in its court papers.

The company is asking the court to compel the government to pay it around N$12 million, including 20% interest per year.

A report compiled by the Office of the Attorney General explains why the government was playing hard to get in paying Naakumba's company.

The report details a meeting held in April 2017 between former attorney general Sacky Shanghala, Shaningwa, Daniel and other officials.

Minutes of that meeting showed that one of the main bones of contention between Naakumba's firm and the government is the payment of professional fees.

Quantity surveyors Jordaan Oosthuysen Nangolo, who represented the government at that meeting, said Nakuumba was overpaid for the professional fees.

"The initial contract of the N$345 million was for 1 187 units, and professional payments were made for the whole design layout," the report said.

The government paid N$24 million to Naakumba's company for professional fees set at 10%.

"Mr [Ian] Oosthuysen contended that amount was enough compensation for the variation orders for the 362 units at Otjomuise that were constructed but not yet finished," the report claimed.

Iyaloo Nangolo from Jordaan Oosthuysen Nangolo also claimed that the government overpaid.

"He [ Nangolo] added that CalgroKuumba was overcompensated in the payment of professional fees because they are building 362 houses units instead of 1 187, but they were paid 100% of the professional fees under the initial contract for 1 187 houses," he said.

A CalgroKuumba representative at that meeting said the initial contract between them and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) was only for structures and civil works.

"All these matters were agreed to by Mr [Uazuva] Kaumbi from the NHE," the representative said.

Kaumbi was NHE's senior manager for technical services and property management. He currently works for Naakumba's company.

The three-year delay in handing over the houses and continued dispute in Windhoek goes against Geingob's agenda of the speedy implementation of national goals.

Geingob has been criticised for indecisiveness in tackling the housing crisis, and taking credit for former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's housing project.

Pohamba dished out several houses under the project a month before the Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2014.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani believes the delay in delivering the houses is deliberate.

"It's an election ploy and lack of implementation strategy. It's a shame to let people suffer from wanting to look good after three years," he said.

Daniel told The Namibian yesterday that the government is working on the matter.

"The desire of the ministry and the government, in general, is to ensure that the housing needs of the needy are addressed," he said.

"The houses in question are not occupiable, and the project has not yet reached practical completion because the houses are not yet connected to the bulk services. The installation of these crucial bulk services is still outstanding," he added.

A person familiar with the value of the units said one house could cost around N$500 000.