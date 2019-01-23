Namibia: Tax Refund Scam Trial Dogged By Delay

An Angolan citizen charged with having tried to defraud the Namibian government of more than N$172 million through a tax refund scam suggested in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that he should be granted bail, or the charges he is facing should be withdrawn.

In a letter addressed to the court, Joao Manuel dos Santos complained that the start of his trial was being delayed, and that this was a breach of his rights under Namibia's Constitution. Dos Santos also said he wanted the court to consider granting bail to him, adding that alternatively, the charges against him should be withdrawn until all of the necessary arrangements to get the trial going had been made.

Dos Santos, 13 fellow Angolans and two Namibians were due to go on trial before acting judge Kobus Miller and two assessors, John Mandy and Yolande Böttger, on a total of 676 charges on Monday. The charges emanate from an alleged tax refund scam in which Angolan citizens, according to the state, fraudulently claimed value-added tax refunds totalling more than N$210 million from Namibia's Ministry of Finance during 2014 and 2015.

The trial did not start, though, after defence lawyer Johan van Vuuren informed the court that he received instructions from the Directorate of Legal Aid to represent Dos Santos, an Angolan co-accused, Lucio Jose Cazembe, and Namibian citizen Mamsy Nuuyoma at the end of last week, and that he would also not be available during part of March and April, when the trial is scheduled to be taking place.

With acting judge Miller indicating that he wanted the trial to proceed as scheduled, Van Vuuren decided not to accept the instructions he received from the directorate.

When 13 of the 16 accused returned to court yesterday, the judge and his assessors were told that the directorate decided to instruct defence lawyer Winnie Christians to represent Dos Santos, Nuuyoma and Cazembe.

Christians is expected to inform the court tomorrow how much time he would need to prepare for the trial.

Nuuyoma, who is alleged to have played a central role in the tax refund scam, was not present in court this week. According to a doctor's certificate provided to the court, she has been booked off on maternity leave. Acting judge Miller directed that the doctor who booked Nuuyoma off should also be in court tomorrow to explain how long Nuuyoma is expected to be absent on medical grounds.

Cazembe, too, was not in court this week. The court was told that he is in hospital, having been injured in an accident.

Another of the accused, Angolan citizen Paulo Kiala, was also absent, having become a fugitive from justice after he failed to return to court following his release on bail in March 2016.

The prosecution is alleging that the 16 accused were involved in the use of forged tax invoices, VAT claim forms and customs documentation to claim VAT refunds from the Ministry of Finance through the company Aveshe Consultancy, which handles VAT refund claims on behalf of the ministry. The refund claims are alleged to have been based on false information that goods had been bought in Namibia and then exported, entitling the buyers to a refund of the VAT they had paid on the goods.

Nuuyoma (30), who is a former employee of Aveshe Consultancy, is alleged to have acted in concert with the Angolans charged in the matter when fraudulent VAT refund claims were submitted to Aveshe, and then processed.

Dos Santos is charged with 42 counts of fraud, alternatively theft, over VAT refund claims totalling more than N$172,4 million that he allegedly submitted to Aveshe Consultancy between November 2014 and November 2015. Out of those claims, a total amount of N$13,4 million was allegedly paid out to Dos Santos. He is also charged with 52 counts of money laundering, 50 charges of using documents containing false information to mislead Aveshe and the Ministry of Finance, and a charge of offering a bribe to an agent of Aveshe.

Dos Santos has been kept in custody since his arrest at the end of November 2015. Six of the other Angolans charged in the matter are also in custody, while the other accused have been released on bail.