Angola: Football - Herenilson and Além Out of Petro Squad's Wednesday Match

Luanda — The midfielders Herenilson and Além will be absent from Petro de Luanda?s Wednesday match with Santa Rita de Cássia, counting for the 13th round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19).

According to Petro's physician, Nelson Bolivar, the absence of such influent players is due to matters of injury, that is, Herenilson has a problem in the left knee and Além in the right ankle acquired during the match with Stade Malien of Mali.

Meanwhile, skipper Job will also be absent from the game due to the fact that he is serving a federation punishment of two games out (Wednesday's being the second one), for having assaulted an opponent in the match with Interclube.

Petro de Luanda are in the sixth position of the standing with 18 points, while Santa Rita stand 10th with fourteen.