Seychelles: President Faure Receives Delegation From Thai Union

President Danny Faure received Dr Sven Massen, Director of Europe Operations of Thai Union Group PCL, and his delegation at State House this morning. Dr Massen is responsible for the European Operations and all Supply Chain-related matters, and is in Seychelles with his team for their annual visit to see the operations of the Indian Ocean Tuna Limited (IOT), and to further discuss the strategic and investment plans of the company in Seychelles.

President Faure welcomed the delegation to Seychelles and discussed the fruitful and long-term partnership Thai Union shares with the country. On behalf of the government, the President commended IOT for being a faithful and solid partner in the economic development of Seychelles, as IOT continues to contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and overall economic growth. President Faure also reiterated the government's commitment to work with the company in finding common ground and a way forward.

During the meeting, Dr Massen briefed the President on IOT's strategic plan, whereby the company has already made a lot of investment progress. He spoke about the ongoing construction of cold storage facilities and extension of a dock next to IOT, and the introduction of new innovative packaging for the UK market. He also discussed constraints such as recruiting Seychellois workers, employee housing, and the cost of utilities.

The President encouraged IOT to develop an effective communications strategy that keeps citizens informed of their activities.

Also present at the meeting was the Supply Industrial Director of Thai Union Group PCL, Mr Jean-Philippe Martenot, General Manager of IOT Ltd, Mr Nichol Elizabeth, and PR, Communications and Events Manager of IOT Ltd, Ms Maureen Nibourette.