Namibia: Statements Disputed in Illegal Coronation Trial

THE Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court will hold a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of warning statements that the police took from Goliath Traditional Authority members currently facing illegal coronation charges.

Sixteen members of the traditional authority - Johannes Fleermuis, Swapo parliamentarian Dawid Boois, Moses Coleman, Berseba Village Council chairperson Salomon Dawid Isaacks, Sabina Esterhuizen, Hulda Hamman, Anna Hamman, Gert Kooper, Maria Swartbooi, Maria Katrina Swartbooi, Aron Goliath, Johanna Lulu Isaak, Katrina Kaffer, Jakob Boois, Willie Rooi and Hulda Vries - are being prosecuted on charges of contempt of court, and of establishing a traditional authority in violation of the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000.

It is alleged that on 31 December 2016, the Berseba village group installed Fleermuis as head of the Goliath Traditional Authority, which they had also established on the same date, in the jurisdictional area of the existing /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority.

A state witness, Namibian Police chief inspector Theodore Kotungondo, testified during the continuation of the trial of the 16 accused last week that he was tasked by //Karas police regional commander Rudolf Julius Isaak to launch an investigation into a complaint lodged by the head of the /Hai-/Khaua clan, kaptein Johannes Isaack, into illegal coronation allegations against the 16, who are members of the purported Goliath Traditional Authority.

He said his investigation was based on letters with the subject matter "investigation for the protection of the /Hai-/Khaua chieftaincy", which were written by government attorneys and police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, and provided to him by Isaak.

Kotungondo said he confirmed the allegations against the suspects with kaptein Isaack, and identified the suspects implicated in the matter as indicated in the government attorneys' letter, which was dated 7 February 2014.

He further testified that he explained the suspects' rights to them, and that they "elected" to answer questions posed by him and a fellow police officer as stated in their warning statements.

Defence lawyer Ray Rukoro objected to the admissibility of the warning statements when prosecutor Lewis Chigunwe wanted Kotungondo to read a question and answer recorded in the statement taken from John Goliath.

He argued that his client's right to remain silent was never explained when the warning statement was taken from him, and objected to any further questions by the state to Kotungondo on the said warning statements. "His rights were not properly explained to him," Rukoro contended.

The prosecutor asked for a postponement for the purpose of a trial-within-a-trial, and to call another police officer to the witness stand for the court to determine the admissibility of the statements taken from the accused.

Rukoro also said that the defence reserved the right to still indicate which warning statements given by the accused it wanted to contest.

Magistrate Murray Shikongo granted the postponement to 27 August.