23 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Positions in Swapo Not for Sale - Shaningwa

By Ndanki Kahiurika

MEMBERS of Swapo have been warned ahead of this year's elections that positions within the party are not for sale.

The party's secretary general Sophia Shaningwa issued the warning on Wednesday morning during a press conference about the first meeting of 2019 of regional coordinators, at the party's headquarters in Windhoek.

She said this with regard to Swapo leadership positions at sub-national levels being contested this year, ahead of the national elections at the end of the year.

The ruling party aims to have regional and district leadership elections from March to May this year.

"It should be clear that positions in Swapo are not for sale, but loyalty and commitment to the party should count," said Shaningwa.

